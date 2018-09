Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix

Steve Jones, with David Coulthard, Mark Webber and Eddie Jordan, presents live coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix. Last year’s wet race saw Vettel crash with Raikkonen and Verstappen at the first corner, and Hamilton seize the opportunity to take the race win. That was arguably the final turning point in the championship; can this year’s race provide as much drama? Ed: Mark Wilkin; Asst Ed: Steve Aldous;