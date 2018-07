Intro

Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix Build Up

Steve Jones is joined by David Coulthard and Mark Webber to provide all the context and build-up to the Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg. Will Red Bull triumph at the Red Bull Ring? Or will Mercedes dominate as they have since the circuit’s return to the calendar in 2014? Steve and crew set it all up for lights out.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video