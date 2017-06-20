The most loved sport in the world is football and ranks by over 3 billion fans, that’s a lot of people. And with the World Cup in 2018, I am pretty sure the numbers of those fans have doubled if not quadrupled including the sports bet and real money casinos ones. 2018 World Cup is being held in Russia and is where football fans and fanatics meet to watch and enjoy the games.

FIFA World Cup

From its launch in 1930, the FIFA World Cup has been the event of decades. Though it is held after every 4 years, fans wait eagerly for it. The event is so important that so many programmes and broadcasts are actually planned around it.

Women know that during this time their spouses are untouchable as they will be glued to the screens all day. And some women have actually started to watch the games with their other halves. Well, if you can’t beat them, join them.

World Champions from 1930-2014

Upon its launch in 1930, the host nation was Uruguay. Whether it was a choice or the players were just that good, Uruguay won the cup the year. The nation then claimed the title again in 1950.

Argentina has since won the cup twice in 1978 and 1986. Not bad right? The nation, however, has been the second runner-up for more years than it has won the cup. These years were 1930, 1990 and 2014.

France, England and Spain have only ever won the cup once in the years 1998, 2006 and 2010 respectively. France claiming the second position in 2006 and the other two nations not even making it that far.

Italy and Germany have both won the title 4 times each. Germany claiming the cup in 1954, 1974,1990 and 2014. While Italy won it in 1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006.

Brazil is the only nation that has won the cup two years in a row after Italy. They have won the title of champion for 5 good years. Those years being 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002.

A winner in 2018?

It’s hard to tell which nation will win The Cup in 2018. The matches so far have yielded shocking results with past winners Argentina tying with Iceland and giants Germany losing to Mexico. So as to who will win in 2018? All we have to do is watch.