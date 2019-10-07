Football Going Vegan: Jermaine Jenas Investigates

The former player explores the rise of veganism in football, a somewhat controversial subject. He talks to celebrity nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert, cooks a couple of dishes with Instagram chef Miguel Barclay, while also spending the day at the first ever vegan football club, Forest Green Rovers. Along his journey, Jermaine sees if he can incorporate a vegan lifestyle into his family life and goes head to head with vegan activist Ed Winters, as well as catching up with vegan footballer Chris Smalling.