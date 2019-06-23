Home Friendly match Pre-season friendly match Fleetwood v Burnley Highlights – Pre-season Friendly Match

Fleetwood v Burnley Highlights – Pre-season Friendly Match

Highlights from Burnley’s pre season match at Fleetwood.

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
pre-season

Sevilla v Everton Highlights – Pre-season Friendly Match

Related videos

Top