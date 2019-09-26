Flamengo v River Plate Full Match – Copa Libertadores Final | 23 November 2019

Flamengo v River Plate – Mark Chapman presents coverage of the 60th Copa Libertadores final, held at Estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru. Argentinian outfit River are the holders, having defeated Buenos Aires rivals Boca Juniors in last year’s final, and again eliminated them this year in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Flamengo’s last-four match was an all-Brazilian affair, which saw them thrash Gremio 6-1 on aggregate to maintain their hopes of lifting this trophy for the first time since 1981. With analysis from Gilberto Silva and commentary by Mark Scott.

