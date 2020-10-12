Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Five Years of Jürgen Klopp: 10 Defining Moments with the boss
Five Years of Jürgen Klopp: 10 Defining Moments with the boss
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Celtic v Rangers | EVERY 2019/20 Old Firm Derby! | Scottish Premiership

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
39 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Five Years of Jürgen Klopp: 10 Defining Moments with the boss

Relive the 10 defining moments of Jürgen Norbett Klopp’s managerial reign with the Reds, so far. As the boss himself reflects on an incredible 5 years, including Champions League glory and ending the 30-year wait for a Premier League title.

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
celran

Celtic v Rangers | EVERY 2019/20 Old Firm Derby! | Scottish Premiership

Related videos

Top