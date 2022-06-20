Five different betting options for EPL football matches in 2023

If you are an ardent football fan, you have most likely registered with a sportsbook and placed a few bets on your favorite team. However, you may fail to see the wider appeal, or get much excitement from sports betting. We are here to show you how to change that!

Did you know that most sportsbooks have multiple betting options for football games? This can greatly increase your enjoyment factor. Also, many of these different betting options have greater odds due to their obscurity. As a result, they can often result in much larger wins if you get it right!

Therefore, instead of simply placing the same old boring bets on who will win in the next Liverpool vs Man City match, why not check out these five different betting options and give them a try?

1. Number of corners in a half or game

The number of corners bet is a unique offering that can result in some great payouts. Some platforms allow you to bet on the number of corners either in a half, or the entire game! The odds for these bets are usually fantastic because it’s a bet that not many people are aware of, or choose to place.

2. Overall score prediction

Perhaps you want to use your PointsBet promo or make use of a free bet that you received for registering with a sportsbook. In these instances, you may want to play it safer, but still place a bet that could earn you a decent ROI.

One such bet is an overall score prediction. Here, you are betting on the outcome of the game, but to a finer degree than a simple win prediction. For example, instead of betting on Tottenham Hotspur to beat Manchester United, you are betting on them winning by X goals to Y.

Some platforms allow you to choose an actual score, whereas others will give set score parameters such as “by more than 1 goal”.

3. First player to score

If you are watching your favorite team, what better way to support them than by betting on the first player to score. For example, if you were watching Liverpool in the Champions League, you may think that Liverpool legend Mo Salah may score first. You could use a sportsbook to select him as the first scorer.

These bets usually have great odds due to the larger variance in the potential outcome. Also, these bets typically display all players of both squads as options to select, with each player having different odds. For example, forwards and attacking midfielders may have higher odds than defenders to score.

4. Total number of cards awarded

A bet that is often lucrative is for the number of cards awarded. This means the number of yellow and red cards. Sometimes, the bets are split by yellow and red, and other times, there is simply a single bet for the number of cards, which encompasses both red and yellow.

For this bet, the wager options are usually bracketed into ranges, for example 0-2, 2-5 or 5+. This makes for an extremely fun bet and because it is quite rare and difficult to predict, the odds are typically higher too.

5. Total number of freekicks awarded

Similar to the above number of cards bet, many platforms offer a total number of freekicks wager. This usually has better odds than most standard bets too.

Typically, this bet is segmented into ranges of numbers and you don’t have to guess the exact amount. For example, the bet may be for the total number of freekicks in a match and the options could be 0-2, 2-4 or 4+. Some platforms may even go as far as to offer a wager on the number of freekicks in a specific half too. It should be noted that this is a less-common bet, and it is usually only available on more popular games.

As you can see, you can place some pretty interesting bets! It is important to note, however, that not all sportsbooks will provide the same bets. Typically, gambling sites that specialize in football will offer a far greater range of wagers including the above options.

When the new EPL season starts, why not try some of these bets? You could place your standard wagers on the winner of a match for a lower risk bet and offset this with some fun unique bets that are higher risk, but with a greater potential reward!