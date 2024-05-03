Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL First stop Wembley – Carlo Ancelotti & Thomas Tuchel eye another Champions League final 🏆 #UCL

First stop Wembley – Carlo Ancelotti & Thomas Tuchel eye another Champions League final 🏆 #UCL

First stop Wembley – Carlo Ancelotti & Thomas Tuchel eye another Champions League final 🏆 #UCL
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

YELLOWS ADVANTAGE! | Oxford United v Peterborough United extended highlights

Cancel

Dortmund will face the winners of the other semi-final between Bayern and Real Madrid in the final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June.

Hit ‘Subscribe’ above to ensure you never miss a video from the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

From the front row to your front room. From the centre circle to your sofa. TNT Sports brings you closer to the live sport you love.

Get your Discovery + pass now to experience UEFA Champions League and Europa League drama, exclusive Premier League action, plus Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, Boxing, UFC, WWE and more ▶️ https://auth.discoveryplus.com/gb/product?flow=purchase

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tntsports
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tntsports
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tntsports/
Website: https://www.tntsports.co.uk/

Previous Video
The BEST moments from UCL Today! | Richards, Henry, Abdo & Carragher | SFs 7th May

The BEST moments from UCL Today! | Richards, Henry, Abdo & Carragher | SFs 7th May

Next Video
YELLOWS ADVANTAGE! | Oxford United v Peterborough United extended highlights

YELLOWS ADVANTAGE! | Oxford United v Peterborough United extended highlights

Related videos

Top