FIRST INTERVIEW WITH JEREMY DOKU | Man Citys third summer signing!

New signing Jeremy Doku believes he and the Premier League are the perfect match.

Rapid winger Doku, who signed a five year deal today at City today, moves to England from France where he was impressing with Ligue One side, Stade Rennais.

He’s thrilled to be here and joining the Treble winners and thinks that the English top-flight is the ideal setting for him to flourish.

“I’m very excited, like the Premier League is a league that I always watch with my dad and my brother and on Sunday evening, Match of the Day,” he told us.

“And I think it’s a league that suits me so it will be a perfect match.

“I always knew that the Premier League was made and built for me.

“I played in Belgium, I played in France and I think that those were the right steps to prepare me for the Premier League.

“I can tell you now that I’m ready, but I will have to see.

“But I’m really confident. I have a lot of confidence in myself. So I think, with the help of the coaches and staff and the team, we’ll be going good.”

Doku is relishing the chance to join a squad that emerged victorious in the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League this past season – and added the UEFA Super Cup this month, too.

He’s aware that there will be added pressure as a result of these titanic triumphs but he’s relishing that added scrutiny and expectation.

“When you win three trophies or more in one year, you have a lot of pressure.

“I think there are pressures on the team and now I’m going to be part of the team, so there will also be a lot of pressure on me.

“But I like pressure so will be good. People will be not afraid, but they will give their best because we are the team to beat and I think that’s a good thing.”

