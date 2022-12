FINE COMEBACK | FC Rosengård vs. Benfica Highlights (UEFA Womens Champions League 2022-23)

December 7, 2022 — FC Rosengård vs. Benfica (UEFA Women’s Champions League 2022-2023 Group Stage Matchday 4).

#DAZN #UWCL #Football #soccer00:00:00 – Rose teams out

00:00:29 – Shot by Francisca Ramos Ribeiro Nazareth Sousa

00:00:59 – Shot by Valéria Cantuario da Silva

00:01:25 – GK Save by Ana Rute Campos Costa

00:01:48 – Goal by Olivia Schough

00:02:38 – DefensiveAct by Gudrún Arnardóttir

00:02:53 – Goal by Cloe Lacasse

00:03:42 – GK Save by Teagan Micah

00:03:59 – Goal by Cloe Lacasse

00:04:44 – GK Save by Teagan Micah

00:05:08 – GK Save by Teagan Micah

00:05:24 – GK Save by Teagan Micah

00:05:42 – Goal by Nycole Raysla Silva Sobrinho

00:06:22 – Disqualified Goal by Cloe Lacasse

00:06:55 – GK Save by Ana Rute Campos Costa

00:07:07 – GK Save by Ana Rute Campos Costa

00:07:23 – Shot by Karin Lundin

00:07:41 – Shot by Jéssica Lisandra Manjenje Nogueira Silva

00:08:11 – Shot by Lúcia Catarina Sousa Alves

00:08:32 – GK Save by Ana Rute Campos Costa

00:08:44 – GK Save by Ana Rute Campos Costa

00:08:59 – Full time