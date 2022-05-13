Home Cup Games FA Cup Final Highlights Show | Emirates FA Cup 2021-22

Final Highlights Show | Emirates FA Cup 2021-22

Final Highlights Show | Emirates FA Cup 2021-22
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

EVERTON 2-3 BRENTFORD | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Take a look back at the highlights of the Emirates FA Cup Final between Chelsea & Liverpool a final played ten years ago in 2012 with Chelsea manager Roberto Di Mateo and the 1997 FA Cup final goal scorer lifting the FA Cup at Wembley. Thomas Tuchel & Jurgen Klopp two German managers battle it out to become the first German manager to win the competition.

Sit back and enjoy all of the final action!

Follow @EmiratesFACup on Twitter for in-game highlights and match updates!

Subscribe:
https://www.youtube.com/thefacup

To find out more about The Emirates FA Cup visit:
TheFA.com/EmiratesFACup

The Emirates FA Cup on Facebook
http://www.facebook.com/TheFACup

Previous Video
Chelsea 3-2 Manchester City | Sam Kerr Double Seals FA Cup Victory | FA Cup Highlights

Chelsea 3-2 Manchester City | Sam Kerr Double Seals FA Cup Victory | FA Cup Highlights

Next Video
EVERTON 2-3 BRENTFORD | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS

EVERTON 2-3 BRENTFORD | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS

Related videos

Top