FIFTY Liverpool goals for Diogo Jota! | Late Spurs winner, seven vs Arsenal & iconic celebrations!

Watch back every Diogo Jota goal for Liverpool as the Portuguese international reaches a half century for the club. From his first during Premier League debut vs the Gunners to that memorable late winner against Tottenham in front of the Kop, the Liverpool number 20 knows where the back of the net is.

Diogo Jota’s goal breakdown:

Premier League: 36

Champions League: 5

League Cup: 4

FA Cup: 2

Europa League: 2

