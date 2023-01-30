Fifth Round Draw | Emirates FA Cup 22-23

Draw numbers:

1 Tottenham Hotspur

2 Southampton

3 Wrexham or Sheffield United

4 Ipswich Town or Burnley

5 Manchester United

6 Luton Town or Grimsby Town

7 Derby County or West Ham United

8 Stoke City

9 Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City

10 Leicester City

11 Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town

12 Manchester City

13 Bristol City

14 Brighton & Hove Albion

15 Fulham or Sunderland

16 Leeds United

