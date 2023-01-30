Fifth Round Draw | Emirates FA Cup 22-23

Draw numbers:
1 Tottenham Hotspur
2 Southampton
3 Wrexham or Sheffield United
4 Ipswich Town or Burnley
5 Manchester United
6 Luton Town or Grimsby Town
7 Derby County or West Ham United
8 Stoke City
9 Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City
10 Leicester City
11 Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town
12 Manchester City
13 Bristol City
14 Brighton & Hove Albion
15 Fulham or Sunderland
16 Leeds United
