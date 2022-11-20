Home International Games FIFA World Cup - Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 Review – beIN | 20 November 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 Review – beIN | 20 November 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights – ITV
The 22nd FIFA World Cup gets under way as the hosts Qatar take on Ecuador in Group A – highlights of the first match.

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
Jamie Carragher previews England vs Iran

Jamie Carragher previews England vs Iran

Related videos

Top