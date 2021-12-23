Ferran Torres to join Barcelona after deal agreed with Manchester City that could total £55m

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub
Barcelona have agreed a deal that could total £55m with Manchester City to sign Ferran Torres.
The Spanish side will pay an initial £46.7m (€55m) plus a further £8.5m (€10m) in add-ons.
#SkySportsNews #SkySports #ManchesterCity
More from Sky Sports on YouTube:
► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf