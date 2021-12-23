Home TV Show News and Interviews Ferran Torres to join Barcelona after deal agreed with Manchester City that could total £55m

Ferran Torres to join Barcelona after deal agreed with Manchester City that could total £55m

Barcelona have agreed a deal that could total £55m with Manchester City to sign Ferran Torres.

The Spanish side will pay an initial £46.7m (€55m) plus a further £8.5m (€10m) in add-ons.

