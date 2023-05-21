Ferguson fires Brighton into Europe! | Brighton 3-1 Southampton | Premier League Highlights

Previous Video FULL-TIME CELEBRATIONS | MAN CITY 1-0 CHELSEA | MATCH DAY LIVE 🏆 Next Video West Ham deliver blow to Leeds survival hopes! | West Ham 3-1 Leeds | Premier League Highlights Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded 03:05 Julian Alvarez seals the win for the Champions! | Man City 1-0 Chelsea | Premier League Highlights 236.2K icon Watch LaterAdded 03:13 West Ham deliver blow to Leeds survival hopes! | West Ham 3-1 Leeds | Premier League Highlights 311.8K icon Watch LaterAdded 05:21 Forest are STAYING UP! Steve Cooper gives his immediate reaction to avoiding relegation! 120.9K icon Watch LaterAdded 02:51 Forest beat Arsenal to stay up & hand Man City the title! | Forest 1-0 Arsenal | PL Highlights 799.4K icon Watch LaterAdded 02:52 Firmino nets farewell goal at Anfield 🔴 | Liverpool 1-1 Aston Villa | Premier League Highlights 1.2M icon Watch LaterAdded 02:45 Casemiro scores scissor kick in Man Utd win 🤩 | Bournemouth 0-1 Man Utd | PL Highlights 1.1M