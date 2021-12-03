Home Leagues Bundesliga FC Bayern München – VfL Wolfsburg 4-0 | Highlights | Matchday 17 – Bundesliga 2021/22

FC Bayern München – VfL Wolfsburg 4-0 | Highlights | Matchday 17 – Bundesliga 2021/22

FC Bayern München – VfL Wolfsburg 4-0 | Highlights | Matchday 17 – Bundesliga 2021/22
#FCBWOB | Highlights from Matchday 17!
Watch the Bundesliga highlights of FC Bayern München vs. VfL Wolfsburg from Matchday 17 of 2021/22 season!

Goals: 1-0 Müller (32′), 2-0 Upamecano (57′), 3-0 Sané (59), 4-0 Lewandowski (87′)

