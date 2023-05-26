FC Bayern München Lift The Meisterschale 🏆

FC Bayern München are Bundesliga Champions 2022/23!

Absolute scenes! After an intense fight on the final matchday of the Bundesliga 2022/23 season, FC Bayern seal the title with a 2-1 win over Cologne. BVB only drew at home to Mainz, so the Bavarians claimed the title in the final minutes of the game. Jamal Musiala is the match winner with his superb goal from distance. Join us as Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Sadio Mané & Co. lift the Meisterschale. What impressed you most about their final performance to win the league? Let us know in the comments!

