Home Leagues Bundesliga FC Bayern München – Greuther Fürth 4-1 | Highlights | Matchday 23 – Bundesliga 2021/22

#FCBSGF | Highlights from Matchday 23!
Watch the Bundesliga highlights of FC Bayern München vs. Greuther Fürth from Matchday 23 of 2021/22 season!

Goals: 0-1 HRGOTA (42′), 1-1 LEWANDWSKI (46′), 2-1 GRIESBECK (61′ OG), 3-1 LEWANDOWSKI (82′), 4-1 CHOUPO-MOTING (90’+1)

