Home Leagues Premier League - EPL FASTEST players to score 3 Premier League hat-tricks ft. Erling Haaland

FASTEST players to score 3 Premier League hat-tricks ft. Erling Haaland

FASTEST players to score 3 Premier League hat-tricks ft. Erling Haaland
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

UEFA Champions League Highlights Show – BT Sport | 5 October 2022

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

A countdown of the fastest players to score three Premier League hat-tricks featuring Man City forward Erling Haaland who only needed 8 matches!Will anyone break Haaland’s record? Let us know in the comments.

Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueYouTube
Premier League website: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueWebsite
Follow the Premier League on Instagram: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueInstagram
Follow the Premier League on Twitter: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueTwitter
Like the Premier League on Facebook: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueFacebook
Play Fantasy Premier League: http://preml.ge/FantasyPremierLeague
To license Premier League match footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

#PremierLeague #Football #Soccer

Your safety online

Visit the Child Exploitation and Online Protection website for confidential support if something has happened online which has made you feel unsafe, if you are worried about someone else or to report online abuse. (https://www.ceop.police.uk/safety-centre)

You should contact the Police by calling 999 if you or anybody else is in any sort of danger.

Visit CEOP’s Thinkuknow website for advice and guidance on safe surfing and staying safe online for example when using mobile phones, blogs, social media, chatting, online gaming and emailing. (https://www.thinkuknow.co.uk)

You can also visit the Premier League safeguarding page for more information. (https://www.premierleague.com/safeguarding)

Previous Video
ucl-560×292

RB Leipzig v Celtic Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 5 October 2022

Next Video
ucl

UEFA Champions League Highlights Show – BT Sport | 5 October 2022

Related videos

Top