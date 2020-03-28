Fastest Players in the NFL Right Now

You can go check football betting odds right now, but first, you might want to know who you can place your bets on. In NFL, there are many fast, talented players, yet some are better than others. Although speed is not the only thing that matters when it comes to being a remarkable football player, it certainly does make a difference. Here are some athletes who managed to become the fastest in the NFL at the moment.

Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook from Minnesota Vikings managed to become the second fastest NGS time, at respectively 22.07 mph, back in 2018. However, he suffered some injuries which affected him during the first two seasons. He didn’t let that discourage him and that’s why, in 2019, he managed to total 1,654 scrimmage yards, surpassing the 1,000-yard barrier this way.

Raymond Calais

The player from Univ. of Louisiana-Lafayette also had an impressive record. The Louisiana Class A4 100-meter has been won by him. Despite being 5-9, 185-pound, he succeeded in winning with a time of 10.59 seconds only. At the same time, he also managed to win with a time of 21.21 at the 200-meter state title in high school. This is amazing, especially considering he’s from a small school. But he has potential and might get drafted as long as he works hard and can post an amazing 40 time.

K.J. Hamler

From Penn State, it was K.J. Hamler who was successful. Ahead of the 2019 season, he ran 4.28 40-yard dash. This happened before he made 56 catches with 908 receiving yards, as well as eight touchdowns. In total, his average was 16.9 yards a catch for the last year.

Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants player had the speed that helped him finish with the sixth-fastest ball-carrier speed in the league during the last two seasons. He was the second pick of the 2018 draft, and as a rookie, he did 21.89 miles per hour. Then, he also succeeded in going up to 21.91 mph.

John Ross

John Ross broke a record at the NFL Combine because he clocked a 4.22-second 40-yard dash in 2017. He only had 49 receptions in his previous professional seasons back then, yet he was still a favorite for his speed. During that April Draft, he was able to become the 9th pick, surpassing the 15-year-old record of Donte’ Stallworth.

Jalen Reagor

Jalen Reagor might have had his number decline in the 2019 season compared to 2018, yet he is still one of the top players. He succeeded in clocking 4.29 in the 40. This is why he was able to get an average of 15.2 yards a catch. While he was with the Horned Frogs, he finished with 22 touchdown catches.

Mecole Hardman

For those keeping an eye on everything that has to do with the NFL, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Mecole Hardman did amazing as a rookie. He was the 5th in the rankings, all due to the fact that he could average 26.1 yards per kick return, as well as 9.3 yards on punt returns. On his receiving touchdowns, he has 21.87 and 21.74 mph. Conversely, as a receiver, he was able to contribute with 26 catches for 538 yards, as well as 6 scores.

Final Thoughts

If you want to bet on American football, then you have to know some amazing players before you go and check American football betting odds. Speed is one of the factors that contribute to a top-notch player, which is why you should be presented with the fastest ones. As you can see, there is plenty to keep an eye on.