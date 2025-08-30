Home Leagues Premier League FANTASY SHOW GW3- 29 August 2025
FANTASY SHOW GW3- 29 August 2025
Everybody Is Already Like Family | Nick Woltemade Signs

Premier League

FANTASY SHOW GW3- 29 August 2025

- LUD:

Saka or Salah? Foden or Fernandes? Wilson or Watkins? Picking your Fantasy team is never easy but this season the Fantasy Show is on hand to help you with those big decisions. Fantasy experts will crunch the numbers and give their opinion on which Premier League stars you should be selecting ahead of each FPL Gameweek.
Welcome to The Weekend GW3- 29 August 2025

Everybody Is Already Like Family | Nick Woltemade Signs

