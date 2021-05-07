Fantasy Premier League Show – 7 May 2021
Fantasy Premier League Show – 7 May 2021
James Richardson and Kelly Somers are joined by Sam Bonfield and Lee Bonfield on this week’s episode of the FPL Show. The panel discussed the best picks for the double Gameweek and which Manchester United assets to consider ahead of their three fixtures. The experts also answer your questions, reveal their Gameweek 35 teams, name their best captain picks and more!