Fantasy Premier League Show – 22 May 2021
Fantasy Premier League Show – 22 May 2021
The Kelly & Wrighty Show – 22 May 2021

James Richardson and Jules Breach are joined by Az Phillips and David Munday on this week’s episode of the FPL Show. The panel discussed whether you should hold or sell Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier, Manchester City defender Ruben Dias, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the best players to consider for the final Gameweek, Martin Odegaard selects his teammates who are most likely to shine, the experts reveal their teams, name their best captain picks and more!

