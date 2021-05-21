Fantasy Premier League Show – 22 May 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
The Kelly & Wrighty Show – 22 May 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
35 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Fantasy Premier League Show – 22 May 2021
James Richardson and Jules Breach are joined by Az Phillips and David Munday on this week’s episode of the FPL Show. The panel discussed whether you should hold or sell Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier, Manchester City defender Ruben Dias, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the best players to consider for the final Gameweek, Martin Odegaard selects his teammates who are most likely to shine, the experts reveal their teams, name their best captain picks and more!