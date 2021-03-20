Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Fantasy Premier League Show – 20 March 2021
Fantasy Premier League Show – 20 March 2021
FA Cup Preview Show – 20 March 2021

Fantasy Premier League Show – 20 March 2021

James Richardson and Jules Breach are joined by Sam Bonfield and Lee Bonfield on this week’s episode of the FPL Show. The panel discussed the lessons learned from Gameweek 28, the best free hit squads for Gameweek 29, preview West Ham United v Arsenal, Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham v Leeds United, Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United, select their captains and more!

