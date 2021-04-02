Fantasy Premier League Show – 2 April 2021
James Richardson and Jules Breach are joined by Sam Bonfield and Lee Bonfield on this week’s episode of the FPL Show. The panel discussed the confirmed double Gameweek for Tottenham Hotspur and the assets you should consider featuring Gareth Bale and Harry Kane, whether it’s time to reduce the number of Manchester City players in your team, preview Arsenal vs Liverpool – should you sell Liverpool midfielder Mohamed Salah for Diogo Jota? The experts reveal their teams, name the best captain picks and more!