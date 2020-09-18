Fantasy Premier League Show – 19 September 2020
James Richardson and Jules Breach are joined by this week’s experts to preview Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League. The panel discuss their captain picks, the mid-priced forwards you should be keeping an eye on, possible Everton players to add to your squad, Gianni Buttice and David Munday answer your questions and reveal their squads for GW2 plus lots more!