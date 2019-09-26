Fantasy Premier League Show – 17 July 2020



The FPL Show

James Richardson and Jules Breach are joined by this week’s experts to discuss players to consider as FPL managers examine which players to pick ahead of the season run-in. With only two matches of the season remaining, most of the discussion will look at which players are most likely to score, assist, keep clean sheets and ultimately pick up points including Manchester City midfielder David Silva, Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min, Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and more!