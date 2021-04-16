Fantasy Premier League Show – 17 April 2021

James Richardson and Jules Breach are joined by Sam Bonfield and Lee Bonfield on this week’s episode of the FPL Show. The panel discussed whether it’s time to sell Manchester United and Manchester City stars Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Dias, talk through the best Tottenham Hotspur players for their upcoming double Gameweek featuring Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, the experts reveal their teams for Gameweek 32, name the best captain picks and more!