Fantasy Premier League Show – 14 May 2021
Fantasy Premier League Show – 14 May 2021
The Big Interview: Theo Walcott

Fantasy Premier League Show – 14 May 2021

James Richardson and Jules Breach are joined by Gianni Buttice and Lee Bonfield on this week’s episode of the FPL Show. The panel discussed whether Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane is an essential asset as he chases the golden boot, the Everton and Leeds United players to consider ahead of their final fixtures, whether Manchester City rotation fears may be over and more!

