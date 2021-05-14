Fantasy Premier League Show – 14 May 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
The Big Interview: Theo Walcott
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
56 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Fantasy Premier League Show – 14 May 2021
James Richardson and Jules Breach are joined by Gianni Buttice and Lee Bonfield on this week’s episode of the FPL Show. The panel discussed whether Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane is an essential asset as he chases the golden boot, the Everton and Leeds United players to consider ahead of their final fixtures, whether Manchester City rotation fears may be over and more!