Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Fantasy Premier League Show – 13 October 2020
Fantasy Premier League Show – 13 October 2020
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Five Years of Jürgen Klopp: 10 Defining Moments with the boss

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
35 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Fantasy Premier League Show – 13 October 2020

James Richardson and Jules Breach are joined by Gianni Buttice and Danny Jamieson on this week’s episode of the FPL Show. The panel examines the players you should keep an eye on during the international break including James Rodriguez, Harry Kane, Andrew Robertson and more!

Previous Video
premier-league-logo

Premier League – Classic goals from Matchweek 5 fixtures

Next Video
klopp

Five Years of Jürgen Klopp: 10 Defining Moments with the boss

Related videos

Top