Fantasy Premier League Show – 13 October 2020
James Richardson and Jules Breach are joined by Gianni Buttice and Danny Jamieson on this week’s episode of the FPL Show. The panel examines the players you should keep an eye on during the international break including James Rodriguez, Harry Kane, Andrew Robertson and more!