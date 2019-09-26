Fantasy Premier League Show – 12 September 2020
Ian Irving and Jules Breach are joined by this week’s experts to preview the 2020/21 Fantasy Premier League season. The panel discuss the best captain picks for Gameweek 1, the best new signings for FPL and which players from promoted clubs you should think about. The current FPL champion Joshua Bull is interviewed while Sam and Lee from FPL Family reveal their teams for GW1.