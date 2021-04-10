Fantasy Premier League Show – 10 April 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match – Premier League | 9 April 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
18 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Fantasy Premier League Show – 10 April 2021
James Richardson and Jules Breach are joined by Duncan Alexander and Gianni Buttice on this week’s episode of the FPL Show. The panel discussed the Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers assets worth considering with favourable fixtures on the horizon including Martin Odegaard and Fabio Silva, preview Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United ahead of Sunday’s clash – should you swap Gareth Bale for Son Heung-min? Is it time to sell Bruno Fernandes? Both experts reveal their teams and name the best captain picks for Gameweek 31 and more!