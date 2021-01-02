Fantasy Premier League Show – 1 January 2021

James Richardson and Jules Breach are joined by Sam Bonfield and Gianni Buttice on this week’s episode of the FPL Show. The panel discussed how to cope with postponed fixtures, the must-have players for 2021 featuring Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Tomas Soucek (West Ham United), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) and Patrick Bamford (Leeds United), took a deeper look at Manchester City and Arsenal players, named the best captain picks for Gameweek 17 and more!