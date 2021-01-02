Fantasy Premier League Show – 1 January 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
The Way Back: England’s Evolution Under Gareth Southgate | ITV Sport Documentary | World Cup
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
21 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Fantasy Premier League Show – 1 January 2021
James Richardson and Jules Breach are joined by Sam Bonfield and Gianni Buttice on this week’s episode of the FPL Show. The panel discussed how to cope with postponed fixtures, the must-have players for 2021 featuring Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Tomas Soucek (West Ham United), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) and Patrick Bamford (Leeds United), took a deeper look at Manchester City and Arsenal players, named the best captain picks for Gameweek 17 and more!