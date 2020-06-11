Fantasy Premier League is back! – The FPL Show | 16 June 2020

From Gameweek 30+, James Richardson and Jules Breach bring you the FPL Show, providing managers with insight, entertainment and tips on everything Fantasy Premier League.

On this week’s show, James and Jules are joined by David Munday from Fantasy Football Scout and FPL Family’s Lee Bonfield as they discuss whether Mohamed Salah could be the highest-scoring player for a third season in a row, the players coming back from injuries, Manchester City vs Arsenal and lots more!