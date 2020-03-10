Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 30 – 12 March 2020
On FPL FYI this week… Rambo and James are joined by Josh Landon and Brandon Kelley from the Always Cheating podcast. They preview the Merseyside derby (Everton vs Liverpool, 21:03), discuss why Liverpool need Jordan Henderson, explore possible strategies for Gameweek 31, Josh and Brandon go head-to-head in Pundit Wars and loads more! Reply to the pinned comment with your @ Me When It Happens.
#FPLFYI conundrum: Which midfielder has the most points this season but is yet to score or provide an assist?
My Guy Gameweek 30
James: Sebastien Haller – West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Rambo: Bruno Fernandes – Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United
Josh & Brandon: Olivier Giroud – Aston Villa vs Chelsea