Fantastic Foden flick! 5 Chelsea players can’t stop Trossard! BEST Premier League skills | October

A compilation of the best tricks and skills performed in the Premier League in October 2022. This video features Phil Foden (Man City), Leandro Trossard (Brighton & Hove Albion), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Miguel Almiron (Newcastle United), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), Antony (Manchester United), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) and more!

Who’s the most skilful player in the Premier League? Let us know in the comments.

