Fans Clash On Man City Charges & Football Traitors | Fan Debate 2024

Welcome back to the Fan Debate, sponsored by Sky Bet, with Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher.

With The Traitors star Harry Clark on board, we debate who are the Premier League’s biggest traitors.

Joined by Premier League fans from up-and-down the country, our team decide who ranks number one traitor as a player and manager in Premier League history.

From Sol Campbell, Peter Schmeichel and Carlos Tevez joining local enemies to Emmauel Adebayor, Robin van Persie and Jose Mourinho switching to rival clubs, Who do you think deserves to be ranked as the biggest traitor?

Lastly we talk about who are the best and worst owners in the Premier League; who do you think is the divisions best and worst run club?

Chaptering

00:00 Promo

00:50 Introduction

01:04 The Traitors Harry Clark

01:50 Who is football’s biggest Traitor?

09:18 Is it different for non-English players switching to rivals?

19:45 Best / worst owners

26:23 Everton & Liverpool owners

29:30 Crystal Palace, Luton & Brighton owners

32:35 Aston Villa owners

33:48 Man City owners and alleged charges with Big Steve

44:19 Adam Mckola responds to Big Steve

46:11 Local ownership

47:57 Who has the best owner?

48:35 Spurs and Daniel Levy

