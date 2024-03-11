Fans Clash On Man City Charges & Football Traitors | Fan Debate 2024

Welcome back to the Fan Debate, sponsored by Sky Bet, with Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher.
With The Traitors star Harry Clark on board, we debate who are the Premier League’s biggest traitors.
Joined by Premier League fans from up-and-down the country, our team decide who ranks number one traitor as a player and manager in Premier League history.
From Sol Campbell, Peter Schmeichel and Carlos Tevez joining local enemies to Emmauel Adebayor, Robin van Persie and Jose Mourinho switching to rival clubs, Who do you think deserves to be ranked as the biggest traitor?
Lastly we talk about who are the best and worst owners in the Premier League; who do you think is the divisions best and worst run club?
Chaptering
00:00 Promo
00:50 Introduction
01:04 The Traitors Harry Clark
01:50 Who is football’s biggest Traitor?
09:18 Is it different for non-English players switching to rivals?
19:45 Best / worst owners
26:23 Everton & Liverpool owners
29:30 Crystal Palace, Luton & Brighton owners
32:35 Aston Villa owners
33:48 Man City owners and alleged charges with Big Steve
44:19 Adam Mckola responds to Big Steve
46:11 Local ownership
47:57 Who has the best owner?
48:35 Spurs and Daniel Levy
