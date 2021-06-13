Fabrice Muamba says Christian Eriksen being alive is the best thing to come out of Euro 2020

Fabrice Muamba says Christian Eriksen being alive is the best thing to come out of Euro 2020 after the Denmark midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest on the field against Finland on Saturday.

Former Bolton midfielder Muamba, whose heart stopped beating for 78 minutes in an FA Cup quarter-final at Tottenham nine years ago after suffering a cardiac arrest, said watching Eriksen collapse brought back feelings he did not want to relive again.