Fabrice Muamba says Christian Eriksen being alive is the best thing to come out of Euro 2020 after the Denmark midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest on the field against Finland on Saturday.

Former Bolton midfielder Muamba, whose heart stopped beating for 78 minutes in an FA Cup quarter-final at Tottenham nine years ago after suffering a cardiac arrest, said watching Eriksen collapse brought back feelings he did not want to relive again.

