Home Cup Games FA Cup FA Cup Round 4 – Preview | 4 February 2022

FA Cup Round 4 – Preview | 4 February 2022

The FA Cup 2021-22 Round 4 gets underway from Friday night and continues over the weekend. Seven top matches will be the ones to watch out for, including defending champion Leicester City.

Previous Video
Ligue 1 Show

Ligue 1 Show – 4 February 2022

Next Video
The Big Interview

The Big Interview – Dean Smith | 4 February 2022

Related videos

Top