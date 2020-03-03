FA Cup Quarter-Finals Draw

As the competition approaches the final eight, a draw has already been held to decide the fixtures

The FA Cup quarter-final draw was held on Wednesday night with the highest-profile match up seeing Chelsea travel to Leicester City later this month.

In the other confirmed fixtures so far, Sheffield United will host Arsenal and Newcastle United welcome current FA Cup holders Manchester City up north.

The final quarter-final will then see Norwich play the winner of Derby County and Manchester United – with that duo to face off in the final last-16 match on Thursday night.