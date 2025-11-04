FA Cup 2025-26 Second Round Draw
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Manchester United Legend Gary Neville Joins the Premier League Hall of Fame
FA Cup 2025-26 Second Round Draw
The draw results for the second round of the Emirates FA Cup:
1 Slough Town v Macclesfield
2 Grimsby Town v Wealdstone
3 Sutton United v Shrewsbury Town
4 Swindon Town v Bolton Wanderers
5 Chelmsford City v Weston Super Mare
6 Peterborough United v Barnsley
7 Boreham Wood v Newport County
8 MK Dons v Oldham Athletic
9 Wigan Athletic v Barrow
10 Fleetwood Town v Luton Town
11 Salford City v Tamworth or Leyton Orient
12 Accrington Stanley v Mansfield Town
13 Stockport County v Cambridge United
14 Brackley Town v Burton Albion
15 Blackpool v Carlisle United
16 Gateshead v Walsall
17 Exeter City v Wycombe Wanderers
18 Cheltenham Town v Buxton
19 Chesterfield v Doncaster Rovers
20 Port Vale v Bristol Rovers