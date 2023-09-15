Home Highlights EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | West Ham 1-3 Man City | Doku hits the griddy!

Highlights from Manchester City’s 3-1 win over West Ham at the London Stadium.

Goals from Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland cancelled out James Ward-Prowse’s opener for David Moyes’ team. City maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season.

