EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Sheffield United 1-2 City | Rodri strike sends blues to the top of the table!

Watch the best of the action from our last-gasp victory at Sheffield United.

Rodrigo scores late winner as Blades blunted Erling Haaland, who’d smashed a spot-kick against the post in the first half, looked to have earned all three points for the visitors with a heroic headed goal just past the hour mark.

But the visitors, on the back foot for much of the contest, levelled matters five minutes from time with a fine finish by substitute Jayden Bogle.

With full-time getting ever nearer, Rodrigo won the game with a sweet unstoppable drive.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com

http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bunny Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Lauren Hemp, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Ellie Roebuck Phil Foden, Esme Morgan and the rest of Pep Guardiola & Gareth Taylor’s teams!