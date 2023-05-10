Home Highlights EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | NOTTINGHAM FOREST 4-3 SOUTHAMPTON | PREMIER LEAGUE

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | NOTTINGHAM FOREST 4-3 SOUTHAMPTON | PREMIER LEAGUE

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | NOTTINGHAM FOREST 4-3 SOUTHAMPTON | PREMIER LEAGUE
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

In Manchester well see what we can do better Pep Guardiola reacts to a 1-1 draw in Spain

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Extended highlights of The Reds’ huge win against Southampton at The City Ground.
Goals: Taiwo Awoniyi (18’, 21’), Carlos Alcaraz (25’), Morgan Gibbs-White (44’), Lyanco (51’), Danilo (73’), James Ward-Prowse (90+6’)
👉 Subscribe to the official Nottingham Forest YouTube channel:   @NottinghamForestFC
Follow Nottingham Forest on Instagram: http://instagram.com/officialnffc
Follow Nottingham Forest on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialnffc
Follow Nottingham Forest on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@officialnffc
Follow Nottingham Forest on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NFFC
Sign up to Forest TV: https://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk/videos
Visit the Official Website: http://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk

#nffc #premierleague #southampton

Previous Video

🚨 FULL REACTION 🚨 Real Madrid vs. Manchester City 1st leg ends in draw | ESPN FC

Next Video
In Manchester well see what we can do better Pep Guardiola reacts to a 1-1 draw in Spain

In Manchester well see what we can do better Pep Guardiola reacts to a 1-1 draw in Spain

Related videos

Top