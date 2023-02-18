EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Nottingham Forest 1-1 Man City | City held on the road

It looked so good for so long after Bernardo Silva opened the scoring on 41 minutes with an unstoppable drive from just outside the box.

City looked in control of proceedings as we went in search of an all-important second.

And we could – and should – have doubled our advantage in that second half.

But we just couldn’t get the rub of the green with wave after wave of attacks at the City Ground.

Good chances for Aymeric Laporte, Erling Haaland and Ilkay Gundogan came and went before the hosts levelled matters with a Chris Wood prod home on 84 minutes, after a cutback cross from the right by Morgan Gibbs-White.

It will feel like two points dropped, with the equaliser coming so late, but there are still 14 matches left for City to return to pole position come the end of the season.

