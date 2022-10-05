Home Review Show Highlights EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Manchester City 4-0 Southampton | Premier League

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Manchester City 4-0 Southampton | Premier League

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Manchester City 4-0 Southampton | Premier League
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Chelsea 3-0 Wolves | Premier League Extended Highlights

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Extended highlights from the Premier League match between Manchester City and Southampton, at Etihad Stadium, on Saturday 8th October 2022.

Manchester City won 4-0 through goals from João Cancelo, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Erling Haaland.

Subscribe to Southampton’s official YouTube channel: http://www.sfcne.ws/YTSubscribe

For the latest news from around the club, visit our official website: http://www.southamptonfc.com

➡️ Follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/southamptonfc

➡️ Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/southamptonfc

➡️ Follow us on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/southamptonfc

➡️ Follow us on TikTok: http://www.tiktok.com/@southamptonfc

Previous Video
Three Points & Ronaldos 700th Club Goal 😍 | Everton 1-2 Man Utd | Highlights

Three Points & Ronaldos 700th Club Goal 😍 | Everton 1-2 Man Utd | Highlights

Next Video
Chelsea 3-0 Wolves | Premier League Extended Highlights

Chelsea 3-0 Wolves | Premier League Extended Highlights

Related videos

Top