Extended Highlights | Man City 4-0 Southampton | Cancelo, Foden, Mahrez & Haaland all on scoresheet

The goals were flowing again at the Etihad…

Southampton may have left with a clean sheet in this fixture last season, but City looked determined to ensure that didn’t happen again this term.

Though Saints did hold out for 20 minutes, Joao Cancelo finally broke the deadlock with a clever run and finish.

Phil Foden doubled the lead 12 minutes later and there would be further strikes from Riyad Mahrez and Erling Haaland after the break as the Blues secured a 4-0 victory to move back to the top of the Premier League.

Watch the extended highlights of all the action here.

