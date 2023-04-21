Home Review Show Highlights EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Man City 3-0 Sheffield United | Mahrez hat-trick sends City to FA Cup final!

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Man City 3-0 Sheffield United | Mahrez hat-trick sends City to FA Cup final!
Riyad Mahrez struck a hat-trick as Manchester City secured a place in the FA Cup final with a 3-0 victory over Sheffield United at Wembley.

The win secured our place in the FA Cup final for the first time since 2019 and kept us in the chase for three trophies this season.

